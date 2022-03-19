The Batman: “Year One” Trends as Fans Anticipate Paul Dano’s Riddler Comic Series

The Batman has been in theaters for the past few weeks and has officially taken the world by storm. The film has multiple spin-offs in development for HBO Max from director Matt Reeves, including a Penguin series starring Colin Farrell, and a series set in Arkham Asylum. Earlier today, Reeves revealed that Paul Dano, who plays The Riddler in the movie, is writing a prequel comic titled Riddler: Year One.

The announcement quickly spread like a swarm of bats in Gotham City and fans around the world are extremely excited to check out the comic book. The Batman fans are so excited that the phrase “Year One” became one of the top trends on Twitter. Riddler: Year One is expected to be released sometime in October.

The Batman was filled with a ton of surprises. From the film’s neo-noir plot to its use of the Caped Crusader’s rogue gallery of villains, The Batman is arguably the most “Batman” film of all time. Dano’s take on the Riddler was timely as well as a chilling look at online/incel culture. So it should come as no surprise that DC Comics would want to continue his story with this prequel comic.

The Batman has become the highest grossing film for Warner Bros. with the project passing $500 million at the worldwide box office. The film easily beat Godzilla v.s. Kong and is expected to have some pretty long legs. This is saying a lot for a film that has a near three hour runtime, and I highly expect that a sequel will be announced sooner rather than later.

Speaking of a sequel… director Matt Reeves recently confirmed that there have been talks to continue The Batman’s story during an interview with The Independent.

“I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool,” Reeves revealed at the film’s premiere. “And we’re working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie.”

The Batman is in theaters now!