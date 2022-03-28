The CW’s Gotham Knights Casts All American Alum as Stephanie Brown

The CW’s Gotham Knights pilot has officially found its Spoiler. On Monday, it was announced that All American alum Anna Lore has joined the cast of the DC series as Stephanie Brown, who goes on to become Robin, Batgirl, and Spoiler in the pages of DC Comics. The new potential series, which is reportedly poised to begin production next month, will also star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent. This will be Lore’s second foray into the DC universe, after she portrayed Penny Farthing on two episodes of HBO Max’s Doom Patrol. Her other filmography includes Faking It and Katie.

Lore’s Stephanie Brown is described as someone whose sarcasm is matched only by her intellect. She was raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles and honed her skills to become a formidable coder. But her greatest talent may be hiding a less-than-perfect home life. This will be the latest time that Stephanie is brought to life onscreen, with Morgan Kohan portraying the character on a Season 2 episode of Batwoman, and Mae Whitman voicing the character on Young Justice.

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

