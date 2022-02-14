Gotham Knights TV Series Logo And Production Start Date Revealed

The CW’s crop of DC Comics-inspired shows has evolved pretty wildly over the years, with a roster of characters and corners of canon that have ranged from the obscure to the ubiquitous. Among that list might soon be Gotham Knights, a potential live-action series that recently got a pilot order at the network. The series is just one of several new pilots, alongside the Walker spinoff Walker: Independence, as well as the Supernatural prequel spinoff The Winchesters. A new post from the series’ director, Danny Cannon, provides a look at a look at an early logo for the series, alongside the revelation that production on the pilot will begin in April of 2022.

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. While the ensemble cast of Gotham Knights has not been officially confirmed, recent rumors have led fans to speculate that Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Stephanie Brown / Spoiler, and Harper Row / Bluebird could all be part of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

If Gotham Knights does ultimately get a series order at The CW, it will be the latest in a long line of modern DCTV shows at the network. This includes (currently) Season 8 of The Flash, Season 7 of Legends of Tomorrow, Season 3 of Batwoman and Stargirl, Season 2 of Superman & Lois, and Season 1 of Naomi. The network also has Justice U, a hypothetical spinoff series starring Arrow’s David Ramsey, in the works.

What do you think of Gotham Knights officially getting a pilot order at The CW? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!