Gotham Knights Pilot Casts Carrie Kelley, Duela Dent, and More

The CW’s Gotham Knights pilot has officially found its newest leads. On Wednesday, it was announced (via Variety) that Olivia Rose Keegan (High School Musical: The Musical, The Series, Days of Our Lives), Navia Robinson (Raven’s Home, Being Mary Jane), and Oscar Morgan (Master of the Air, The Miniaturist) have joined the project, which is expected to begin production next month. Keegan will play the antiheroic Duela Dent, who is known in the comics as The Joker’s Daughter, Robinson will play fan-favorite Robin Carrie Kelley, and Morgan will play an originally-created character named Turner Hayes. They join previously-announced cast members Fallon Smythe as Harper Row and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row.

Keegan’s Duela is described as abrasive, unpredictable and a little unhinged, Duela is, above all, a survivor. Born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father – the most dangerous man in Gotham – Duela forged herself into a brutal fighter and skilled thief.

Robinson’s Carrie Kelley is fearless, idealistic and plucky as hell, Carrie talked her way into being Batman’s unlikely sidekick. If there’s a burning building or a person in need, she’s the first to rush in. Just as long as she’s home by curfew.

Morgan’s Turner Hayes remains resilient and driven, despite the murder of his biological parents, to live up to his billionaire adoptive father’s name. While charming and soulful, Turner has never quite felt comfortable in this world of wealth and privilege. Fans had previously speculated that the character description for Turner might hint at him being one of the existing Robins from the comics, whether that be Dick Grayson or Tim Drake.

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

