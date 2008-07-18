The Dark Knight to Screen at Key Location From Film for One Night Only

On Set Cinema, a group that has made headlines previously for hosting screenings of movies in the spots where they were filmed, has announced a huge The Dark Knight screening in Chicago later this year. Set to take place on Saturday, December 10, the screening will take place at the Chicago Architecture Center, the site of filming for Bruce Wayne's Penthouse and also the Harvey Dent Fundraiser Party in the movie. The event starts at 7 PM in December with the movie starting at 8 PM with tickets running $50. You can pick up your own here.

On their official site, they write: "I'll be showing the film exactly where Joker (Heath Ledger) and his goons crash Harvey Dent's (Aaron Eckhart) fundraiser party and face-off with Batman (Christian Bale) in a fight, then Joker pushes Rachel (Maggie Gyllenhaal) out of a window! This is one of the most captivating scenes in the entire Dark Knight Trilogy. The building where this scene was shot is located in downtown Chicago on Wacker Dr and has since been turned into the Chicago Architecture Center. The scene was actually filmed on the first floor of the building – the production used green-screens to digitally fill in the Gotham skyline in post-production. There will be free drinks, free popcorn and a filming location tour of the scene! Fans are encouraged to dress up in costume or in formal wear just like in the movie."

Much of On Set Cinema's events have been centered around horror movies and their sequels, with upcoming showings including Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives at the Georgia camp where it was filmed, Children of the Corn in the Iowa town that subbed in for Nebraska, The Shining at the National Historic Timberline Lodge (aka the film's Overlook Hotel), and even the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre at the family's house.

In addition to The Dark Knight, other events that they've put together for the rest of this year include other fan-favorite comic book film, 1990's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which will be shown in Currie, North Carolina, the site of April O'Neil's farmhouse from the film.

Released in 2008, The Dark Knight would become the root for many years how Hollywood would consider their comic book adaptations, influencing not only The Amazing Spider-Man reboot by Sony but also planting the seed for the DCEU with Man of Steel.