The Flash: "A New World, Part Two" Preview Released

The race to the end is on and now, The CW has released a preview for "A New World, Part Two," the eleventh episode of The Flash's ninth and final season. The episode is the second part of the series' four-part series finale and is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 10th. This week, Barry went missing, dragged into the past by the Negative Speed Force and in the preview for the next episode, we see Iris West Allen and Team Flash try to figure out not only where Barry is but how to bring him back. However, their efforts appear to be hindered by someone or something targeting them as well. You can check out the preview for yourself below and then read on for the synopsis.

BELIEVE IN THE IMPOSSIBLE; KAYLA COMPTON DIRECTS – Iris (Candice Patton) is alarmed by Barry's (Grant Gustin) disappearance and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) assures her everything will be ok, but does she know that for certain? Team Flash is affected by a mysterious substance and Khione (Danielle Panabaker) develops a better understanding of what she can and cannot control. Kayla Compton directed the episode with story by Lauren Fields and teleplay by Kristen Kim.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, The Flash star Kayla Compton — who is directing the episode — teased what fans can expect from the episode, promising some horror elements and a deeper dive into some of the characters.

"I think they can be excited and on the lookout for some horror film aspects, a deeper dive into Khione and her character, and some really beautiful emotional scenes that showcase our actors' incredible talents," Compton said.

Is The Flash introducing Cobalt Blue in its final episodes?

This week's episode brought a mysterious blue crystal into play and it may very well be a tease that the series will introduce a long-awaited Flash villain: Cobalt Blue. Fans have been hoping for years that the series would bring Cobalt Blue into the mix and with Rick Cosnett set to return before the series ends, that hope is even stronger. Previous comments from showrunner Eric Wallace have also fueled a bit of speculation, though he could not confirm nor deny — though he did caution fans to pay very close attention to the blue crystal, which first made its appearance in the Season 8 finale.

"You can't see me winking, right? There are no details I can give you about whether or not Cobalt Blue might appear on this show," Wallace said. "Wink, wink. Nudge, nudge. I can neither confirm nor deny anything. I can say this, however: be aware of the blue crystal, especially in the series finale."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "A New World, Part Two" airs May 10th.