The Flash Star Kayla Compton Directs in "A New World Part Two" Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for "A New World, Part Two", the eleventh episode of The Flash's ninth and final season. The episode, which is set to air on Wednesday, May 10th, will see series star Kayla Compton step behind the camera to direct. The episode is also a follow up to "A New World, Part One" which sees Barry mysteriously disappear — though in this episode Cecile seems confident Barry will be okay. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

BELIEVE IN THE IMPOSSIBLE; KAYLA COMPTON DIRECTS – Iris (Candice Patton) is alarmed by Barry's (Grant Gustin) disappearance and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) assures her everything will be ok, but does she know that for certain? Team Flash is affected by a mysterious substance and Khione (Danielle Panabaker) develops a better understanding of what she can and cannot control. Kayla Compton directed the episode with story by Lauren Fields and teleplay by Kristen Kim.

When does The Flash return with new episodes?

With The Flash currently in its final season, fans of the series have been a little surprised that the series has had a couple of weeks off — especially since the series is already operating on a shorter than usual number of episodes. However, the series will return on Wednesday, April 26th with "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To", which will see the eagerly anticipated return of Arrow star Stephen Amell as Green Arrow.

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of The Flash. The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It's all to say 'thank you' to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "A New World, Part Two" airs May 10th.