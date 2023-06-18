The Flash Director Calls Major Cameo Reveal a Leak

The Flash is now playing in theaters, and the film features the return of some exciting DC stars. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The new movie features appearances by many big names, including Michael Keaton as Batman, Ben Affleck as Batman, and George Clooney as... Batman! While Clooney was a big surprise for fans, there was another actor who was spoiled by director Andy Muschietti back in May. In an interview with Esquire Middle East, Muschietti revealed that Nicolas Cage would have a cameo in the film as an alternate version of Superman. Of course, Cage almost played the iconic hero back in the '90s. In a new interview with The Discourse podcast (via The Direct) Muschietti and his sister, producer Barbara Muschietti, revealed that the interview was not supposed to be released before the movie.

"No, well, Mike, that was a leak, unfortunately," Andy Muschietti explained when asked why he decided to share the news about Cage's cameo. "Yeah, I would've never. I would've never. It was a leak, unfortunately, but didn't seem to affect much. Of course, I would've loved that to be a surprise, but the truth is that the movie has a lot of surprises apart from the Nic Cage thing. And there's more coming on the 16th."

"But I'll tell you, that leak hurt. We were not happy. And when all of this over, I'll name names," Barbara Muschietti added with a laugh.

"Nic was absolutely wonderful," Andy Muschietti sad in the original interview with Esquire Middle East. "Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it ... I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon," Muschetti added. "He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic."

The Flash sped into theaters on June 16th and promises to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.