The Flash: How Warner Bros. Got THAT Batman Actor Back

The Flash was released in theaters this weekend and it's off to a decent start at the box office. In addition to Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, DC fans were expecting to see big names in the film, including multiple Batman actors. It was previously announced that Michael Keaton would be returning to the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne, a part he first played in Batman in 1989 and last played in Batman Returns in 1992. The movie also features Ben Affleck's Batman, who has played the role in multiple films, including Justice League alongside Miller. However, there was another Batman actor that fans were not expecting at all. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In a surprise move, the film ended with Barry going to greet Bruce, expecting to see Affleck's version of the character. Instead, he is met by George Clooney, who played the role in the 1997 film, Batman & Robin. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney's cameo was not originally in the script and was only filmed six months ago.

According to the report, Clooney's return to DC "was made within a few weeks with some phone calls, two screenings of the movie, and a half day of shooting in January." Apparently, it was the third ending created for the movie. Due to the many changes that have been made at Warner Bros. and DC Studios, director Andy Muschietti dealt with a couple of different people in charge.

According to multiple sources who were involved with making The Flash, the ending went through different iterations, but they were all based on the idea that Barry would return home thinking everything had worked out, only to be shocked by a major change to his reality at the last moment. Clooney was considered a "long shot," but James Gunn and Peter Safran loved that idea and worked to make it happen.

THR explains that Gunn and Safran, who were the brand new co-CEOs of DC Studios, contacted Clooney's agent, Bryan Lourd, and showed him a cut of the near-finished feature. Lourd liked what he saw, showed it to Clooney, and the actor agreed to make the cameo. As for the shoot itself, it took place on a single January day on the Warners lot. Not only was this a big return for Clooney, but it was also the first time Miller had been on the lot since they met with Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to discuss their multiple arrests and the accusations made against them. Sources say "Miller was in top form" the day Clooney came to set for a "quick and efficient shoot," and the two actors spent some time together with Clooney giving the younger star some advice on being in the public eye.

The Flash sped into theaters on June 16th and promises to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.