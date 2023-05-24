The Flash Director Reveals a Major Superman Cameo

One of the more surprising cameos to take place in The Flash has already been revealed by its director, Andy Muschietti. Fans have already seen Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprise their distinct roles as Batman in trailers and TV spots for The Flash, along with Michael Shannon's General Zod from Man of Steel. With The Flash serving as a multiverse movie, it only makes sense for other surprising heroes and villains to make appearances. But instead of waiting for The Flash to sprint into theaters in June, Andy Muschietti has already revealed one actor who will finally play Superman.

Director Andy Muschietti spoke with William Mullally of Esquire Middle East, where the filmmaker revealed Nicolas Cage will play Superman in The Flash, 25 years after the actor was supposed to don the crest of House El in Superman Lives.

"Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it," Muschietti told Esquire Middle East. Muschietti revealed that he recruited Cage to play Superman since he's such a big fan of the hero, even naming his son Kal-El, which is a reference to Superman's birth name on his home planet of Krypton.

"I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon," Muschetti added. "He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic."

The Flash Releases Final Trailer

Tickets are now on sale for The Flash movie, which has had a long and winding journey to the big screen. The Flash is set to give Barry Allen / The Flash (Ezra Miller) his first-ever solo cinematic adventure — and the film's final trailer shows some surprising characters who he will cross paths with. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. released the "final trailer" for The Flash, which reveals the latest look at the film.

This not only includes a cameo from Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons), which had not been previously reported to be in the film, as well as a new look at Iris West (Kiersey Clemons).

Nicolas Cage Talks Superman Lives

Tim Burton's Superman Lives has become a cinematic phenomenon, even though it was never actually made. Burton's radical vision of the Superman lore featured Nicolas Cage playing a very different Superman than fans have ever seen, but according to the actor, it was a vision that would've blown the other onscreen depictions of Superman away.

Speaking to EW at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, Nicolas Cage reminisced about Superman Lives, stating that, "the movie that Tim and I would have made, in your imagination, is more powerful than any of the Superman movies."

The actor went on to point out that Superman Lives is indeed so "powerful" that it has made a cultural impact simply as a creative vision that was never actually realized:

"I didn't even have to make the movie and we all know what that movie would have been in your imagination. That is the Superman. That is the movie. Even though you never saw it — it is the Superman."

The Flash races into theaters on June 16th.