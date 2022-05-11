The Flash Star Says Season 8 Finale Will Be Huge

✖

We're still quite a way out from the Season 8 finale of The Flash, but there's already a great deal of excitement for how things will wrap up for The CW series and according to one of the series' stars, it's going to be a big one. Danielle Panabaker tells TVLine that the season finale of the Arrowverse series is huge, especially after two seasons straight of more muted finales due to COVID-19.

"I was not around for every bit of it, but as I was reading the script for the finale I was shaking my head wondering how on Earth they were going to pull it off," Panabaker said. "It was the first opportunity to have a big finale in a couple of years, because Season 6 ended short and Season 7 we were still dealing with COVID restrictions. It's huge, with a lot of returning faces…. As the saying goes, 'Go big or go home,' and they went big for this one.'"

Panabaker isn't the first series star to tease that the finale will be a big one. Danielle Nicolet has also teased a big Season 8 finale and she's also teased a pretty big surprise for fans in terms of a returning guest for a surprising cameo.

"Oh my god, it's so huge," Nicolet said. "And you're going to see a face that you are going to be so surprised to see. So surprised."

Season 8 of The Flash has already seen some big returns from previous seasons. John Wesley Shipp returned as Jay Garrick, as did Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne — and we'll see more of Cosnett in the upcoming episode "Death Falls" as well. Robbie Amell also had a pretty significant return this season, coming back as Ronnie Raymond, though that return morphed into a major issue for Team Flash when the resurrected "Ronnie" turned out to be Deathstorm instead. But as for who else could still appear and might be that surprise return for the season finale, that's anyone's guess, though showrunner Eric Wallace did previously tease a return of a character he described as "an old friend" who hasn't been seen since Season 1.

"There's one I can hint at because we just filmed with him…in fact, today, we're filming with an old friend we haven't seen in several years who I'm very excited to have back," Wallace said. "I'm not gonna say who, but I'm very happy this particular character who hasn't been with us since Season 1 and we haven't seen for a while has come back. We're trying to do a lot more of that here in Season 8. It reminds the audience of what a wonderful cast we not only have now, but also through the years. We've had so many incredible talents come through, so let's revisit some of those folks. So, it's not just Rick Cosnett, it's a couple of other people from the past. One of whom I can definitely say will be back towards the end of the season."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.