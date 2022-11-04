The Flash Set Video Could Reveal Disappointing Detail About Ezra Miller's Costume

✖

A new set video from The Flash might disappoint some fans that were looking forward to Ezra Miller’s costume. @FlashFilmNews posted the images from Spotted Enfield of the star running around with a motion capture suit on. They’re filming in Waltham Cross and it looks to be some short action. However, fans of The Flash’s look in Justice League have to be at least a little sad that the suit might be different this time around. One of the things DC fans loved the most about Crisis on Infinite Earths was how Miller came running in to meet up with Grant Gustin. Now, we all have to hope that the armor suit makes its triumphant return next year. When fans were wondering if Gustin would show up in the big movie, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace told Discussing Film that the decision was still up in the air.

More footage of Ezra Miller in #TheFlash costume which is currently being filmed in Waltham Cross ⚡️#TheFlashMovie [📸Spotted Enfield/Facebook] pic.twitter.com/Guo122LQXV — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 29, 2021

"I am so excited about The Flash movie," Wallace said. "I literally will be the first person in line to go see it. I love all things of The Flash, all different iterations of The Flash. Obviously in my heart of hearts, Grant is my favorite Flash because that's my show, you know? But it was such an honor and a privilege to have Ezra come play in our Arrowverse, even though it was only that one scene and Grant and Ezra got along so well. There was definitely a comradery there and a mutual respect for each other as performers because they're very, very different, right? They're very different people. But they are both so, so gifted and talented. So yes, I can't wait to see this movie.”

“I would love to see Grant appear somewhere in their version of the film," he added. "Say I said, 'You know what? I'll give you a couple of weeks off easy now.' I don't know if they'll do that, but I'm putting it out there. Because I know Grant would be excited. I think he would have some fun. I also told Ezra, with open arms, we would welcome him back.”

Wallace continued, “I would love to have him back for longer, for a full episode of The Flash, if we can somehow make it happen. Schedules are so tough. He's a very busy man. He has not just The Flash franchise, but other franchises too. So I don't know how possible it is, but I do know it's not impossible because we proved it in Crisis when we saw the two Flashes together. So I'm going to be hopeful and I'm going to put that energy out there. Hopefully someday sooner, rather than later, we will see those two Flashes of Ezra and Grant together and for anybody reading this article, I am happy to help accommodate in any way possible.”

