Crisis on Infinite Earths’ DCEU Cameo Has Fans Shook

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover came to an epic close tonight, and it gave fans some moments that they definitely weren’t expecting. Even with so many cameo appearances crammed within the five-episode event, one thing that occurred in the fourth hour absolutely took fans by surprise. Spoilers for Part 4 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw The Spectre (Stephen Amell) trying to help the Seven Paragons get out of the Vanishing Point, and potentially connect to the various corners of the universe through the Speed Force. He gave Barry Allen the ability to access the Speed Force in a unique way, and told him to use key memories and feelings to guide him through. This led Barry to STAR Labs, where he was met with…well, Barry Allen. The pair briefly exchanged compliments on each other’s suits, while DCEU Barry remarked that he wasn’t quite sure what was happening. He then faded away, remarking that he “told Victor this was possible”.

Yep, the TV and movie versions of The Flash united in one scene — and fans had a LOT of feelings about it. Read on to see some of our favorite reactions.

