Crisis on Infinite Earths’ DCEU Cameo Has Fans Shook

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover came to an epic close tonight, and it gave fans some moments that they definitely weren’t expecting. Even with so many cameo appearances crammed within the five-episode event, one thing that occurred in the fourth hour absolutely took fans by surprise. Spoilers for Part 4 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw The Spectre (Stephen Amell) trying to help the Seven Paragons get out of the Vanishing Point, and potentially connect to the various corners of the universe through the Speed Force. He gave Barry Allen the ability to access the Speed Force in a unique way, and told him to use key memories and feelings to guide him through. This led Barry to STAR Labs, where he was met with…well, Barry Allen. The pair briefly exchanged compliments on each other’s suits, while DCEU Barry remarked that he wasn’t quite sure what was happening. He then faded away, remarking that he “told Victor this was possible”.

Yep, the TV and movie versions of The Flash united in one scene — and fans had a LOT of feelings about it. Read on to see some of our favorite reactions.

grant gustin voodoo got ezra on the cw before ezra even shoots his own flash movie there’s something very dark-sided about this 😭😭😭😭 — n (@uncoollove) January 15, 2020

EZRA MAKING FUN OF HIS COSTUME “IS THIS COSPLAY” AND ASKING IF HE WANTS A SELFIE. THIS IS SO FJFHFHFK pic.twitter.com/MImY8Dl4z2 — mel (@CAPESHlT) January 15, 2020

CW Crisis on Infinite Earths had Ezra Miller as Barry Allen’s The Flash from Justice League as cameo. pic.twitter.com/M32wWBSWLI — Marlon Espinoza (@UndeadMarlon) January 15, 2020

ezra miller’s flash and gg’s flash interacting was the last thing I saw coming #CrisisOfInfiniteEarths — ً (@melspatton) January 15, 2020

Ezra Miller has been dying to run with Grant Gustin for years. https://t.co/ebQYHDIVms — Walt (@UberKryptonian) January 15, 2020

What in THE actual FUCKKKK



Ezra Miller’s The Flash meets Grant Gustins The Flash



I’m having a Fanboy attack 😱 pic.twitter.com/hWHvbDMFB2 — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MovieBuff100) January 15, 2020

i… I like this?



idk, I’m just happy to see Ezra Miller as the Flash. He’s a really fun choice, and I hope the movie actually happens.



This would seem to confirm it. https://t.co/PfVg7qmsma — roby loves the prequels (@iamthatroby) January 15, 2020

