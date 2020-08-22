The Flash TV Showrunner Addresses Possibility of Grant Gustin Appearing in Ezra Miller's Flash Movie

✖

The CW delighted DC Comics fans by getting Justice League star Ezra Miller to cameo as his version of The Flash opposite CW's The Flash television series star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen in the finale of the Crisis on Infinite Earths television crossover event. Could the Flash of two worlds meet again, perhaps in Miller's upcoming Flash movie, which seems to have a multiversal theme? Discussing Film put that question to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace ahead of today's DC FanDome event. While Wallace is excited about The Flash movie, he says that there haven't been any talks about Gustin making an appearance in the film.

"I am so excited about The Flash movie," Wallace says. "I literally will be the first person in line to go see it. I love all things of The Flash, all different iterations of The Flash. Obviously in my heart of hearts, Grant is my favorite Flash because that's my show, you know? But it was such an honor and a privilege to have Ezra come play in our Arrowverse, even though it was only that one scene and Grant and Ezra got along so well. There was definitely a comradery there and a mutual respect for each other as performers because they're very, very different, right? They're very different people. But they are both so, so gifted and talented. So yes, I can't wait to see this movie.

I would love to see Grant appear somewhere in their version of the film," he continues. "Say I said, 'You know what? I'll give you a couple of weeks off easy now.' I don't know if they'll do that, but I'm putting it out there. Because I know Grant would be excited. I think he would have some fun. I also told Ezra, with open arms, we would welcome him back. I would love to have him back for longer, for a full episode of The Flash, if we can somehow make it happen. Schedules are so tough. He's a very busy man. He has not just The Flash franchise, but other franchises too. So I don't know how possible it is, but I do know it's not impossible because we proved it in Crisis when we saw the two Flashes together. So I'm going to be hopeful and I'm going to put that energy out there. Hopefully someday sooner, rather than later, we will see those two Flashes of Ezra and Grant together and for anybody reading this article, I am happy to help accommodate in any way possible.

The Flash returns to The CW for its seventh season in January. The Flash movie opens in theaters on June 3, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.