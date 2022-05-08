The Flash: Jessica Parker Kennedy Returns as XS in "Into the Still Force" Photos

The CW has released photos for "Into the Still Force", the fifteenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 18th and will see the return of Nora West-Allen/XS, played by Jessica Parker Kennedy. We last saw the character earlier this season in the "interlude" episode "Excessive Impulsive Disorder", but this time around instead of working with her brother Bart (Jordan Fisher) to fix the timeline, she's there to help out her dad Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin).

EP ERIC WALLACE DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy). Meanwhile, CCPD enlists Chester (Brandon McKnight) for help when a mysterious device is found at a crime scene. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, and Kayla Compton. Executive Producer and Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Christina M. Walker.

While the synopsis doesn't make any mention of Iris (Candice Patton), the episode's title may suggest that the help The Flash gets is in regard to Iris's time sickness. Iris' mysterious illness has been a major component of Season 8 and this week's episode revealed that whatever is going on with Iris has started to impact more than just her. Deon, the embodiment of the Still Force, is infected now as well. However, showrunner Eric Wallace has promised that that Iris' time sickness will be resolved this season. Wallace also directs "Into the Still Force". You can scroll on for photos from the episode.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Into the Still Force" airs May 18th.