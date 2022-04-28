The Flash "Into the Still Force" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "Into the Still Force", the fifteenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode will air on Wednesday, May 18th. With some intense episodes coming up as Team Flash deals with Deathstorm (Robbie Amell) — specifically next week's "Death Falls" and episode after that, "Funeral For a Friend" — it sounds like things may settle down just a bit for the heroes. The description teases the return of Nora West-Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) who helps out The Flash (Grant Gustin) while the CCPD needs Chester's (Brandon McKnight) help. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

EP ERIC WALLACE DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy). Meanwhile, CCPD enlists Chester (Brandon McKnight) for help when a mysterious device is found at a crime scene. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Kayla Compton. Executive Producer and Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Christina M. Walker.

While the synopsis doesn't make any mention of Iris (Candice Patton), the episode's title may suggest that the help The Flash gets is in regard to Iris' time sickness. Iris' mysterious illness has been a major component of Season 8 and this week's episode revealed that whatever is going on with Iris has started to impact more than just her. Deon, the embodiment of the Still Force, is infected now as well. However, showrunner Eric Wallace has promised that that Iris' time sickness will be resolved this season.

"We will explore that and resolve that throughout the remainder of the season, but always we're sticking with our graphic novel format," Wallace said of Iris' time sickness. "So, 'Armageddon' was the first graphic novel of Season 8, then we have our first interlude episode as we like to call them—those are episodes that are more standalone, and we'll have a couple of those. And then our next graphic novel will kick in at the middle of the season with an all new Big Bad. And there will actually be another one at the end of the season. We're gonna try something new this year with three graphic novels. We're gonna see how much action we can pack into Season 8. It's going to be a very wild ride, but I gotta warn folks that what is coming emotionally is gonna change Team Flash permanently. And I'm not kidding around."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Into the Still Force" airs May 18th.