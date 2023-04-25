The Flash: Michael Keaton's Batman Calls Back to Iconic Line in New Trailer

The new trailer for The Flash has arrived from Warner Bros. Pictures and thought it doesn't have too many surprises for DC fans that have been paying attention there is one major callback. When introduced in the first trailer, Michael Keaton's Batman arrived and delivered his iconic line, "I'm Batman." In the new The Flash trailer Keaton calls back to perhaps his other most iconic line from Tim Burton's Batman. Keaton's character stands in the Bat-Cave, seemingly speaking to the two versions of The Flash, and says, "You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts." Watch it for yourself in the player above.

Michael Keaton's return to the role of Batman is one that, like Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire, is something that fans from decades ago perhaps never thought would happen. Keaton previously last starred in the role in 1992's Batman Returns, it's been over forty years since he played the role, making it one of the longest gaps between playing a character in superhero movie history.

Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Keaton addressed his return, saying: "Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, 'I bet I could go back and nail that motherf--ker.' And so I thought, 'Well, now that they're asking me, let me see if I can pull that off.'...I never looked at it like, 'Oh, this is just a silly thing.' It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It's iconic. This is a big deal in the world to people. You've got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, 'Jesus, this is huge.'"

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Flash movie is scheduled to be released on June 16, with its first public screening taking place this week at CinemaCon. WB describes it as follows: