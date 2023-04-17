Hugh Jackman Continues Wolverine Training For Deadpool 3 In New Workout Video

The preparation for Deadpool 3 continues as Hugh Jackman shares another of his intensive workout videos. The first Deadpool movie to fall under the Marvel Studios banner will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the Merc With a Mouth and Wolverine, respectively. With this presumably being Deadpool's big introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are understandably a lot of eyes on this future project. Plus, that's even before factoring in Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine after he effectively retired from the role in 2017's Logan. Since he is getting up there in age, Hugh Jackman has been on a heavy training regimen in order to get back into Wolverine shape for Deadpool 3.

Hugh Jackman released a video of himself working out with trainer Beth Lewis. "Welcome to a new installment of #becomingwolverineagain. #BethLewis" the Wolverine actor said. The video features him running on a treadmill as he slowly increases his speed. It's admirable that at 54-year-old Jackman is still dedicated to getting into the best shape of his life to play the character that turned him into a household name.

Deadpool 3 Brings Back Vanessa and Colossus

Deadpool 3 continues to get the band back together, with a new report stating Vanessa and Colossus are joining the Merc With a Mouth and Wolverine for the sequel. Deadline reports Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic are reprising their roles as Vanessa and Colossus, respectively, for Deadpool 3. They would join Karan Soni (Dopinder) and Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) as other previous Deadpool actors making a comeback for a third installment. Other newcomers include Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. Of course, the headliners are Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, bringing Deadpool and Wolverine back together again on the big screen.

A report from earlier in the month counted Morena Baccarin as a possibility for Deadpool 3. The only sticking point from the report was the actress working out a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios. Baccarin starred in Deadpool and Deadpool 2 as Vanessa, the girlfriend-turned-fiancée of Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Vanessa was murdered in the first act of Deadpool 2, setting off the events of the sequel's story. However, Deadpool 3 will see Reynolds' Deadpool teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for a wild trip through the Marvel Multiverse. That kind of story obviously opens new doors (literal and figurative) for Vanessa to make a return.

Deadpool 3 opens in theaters on November 8, 2024.

Photo credit Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic via Getty