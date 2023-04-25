New The Flash Movie Trailer Speeds Online

Can the fastest man alive save the world in a race against time? Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios have released the new The Flash trailer, where worlds collide when scarlet speedster Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) taps into the Speed Force to travel through the DC multiverse and save his ill-fated parents (Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdú). Trapped in an alternate reality under threat from the Kryptonian supervillain General Zod (Michael Shannon), the Flash enlists a ragtag team of heroes — the powerless Barry of 2013 (Miller), the Kryptonian Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and a retired Batman (Michael Keaton) — to save this world without a Justice League.

The new trailer (below) comes on the heels of Warner Bros. previewing its upcoming slate at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Attendees of the annual convention for movie theater owners will be the first to screen The Flash in its entirety ahead of the movie's June 16th release in theaters.

In The Flash: "Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

"Mainly the emotional aspects of the story were very compelling to me. Obviously, it's a superhero movie, it's a big spectacle adventure, but what really brought me into it was the emotional power of it," director Andy Muschietti said during DC FanDome 2021. "There's an emotional message in the story, it's also a time-traveling story which is always very attractive to me. Time travel has something that is inherently compelling in general, but this one is very special because it's a very intimate conflict."

Spurring Barry's race through time is his mission to save Nora Allen and Henry Allen: at age 9, Barry's father was wrongly convicted of his mother's murder. Ultimately, Muschietti said, The Flash is "about a boy who is looking for his mother, and that's what was so attractive to me — that emotional drive."

Also starring Antje Traue (Man of Steel) as Faora-Ul, Kiersey Clemons (Zack Snyder's Justice League) as Iris West, and Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as the Bruce Wayne/Batman of Barry's home reality, The Flash speeds into theaters June 16th.