‘The Flash’ Character Breakdowns Hint At New Metahumans

The Flash has already introduced viewers to a wide array of new metahumans this season – and it looks like two more could be on the way.

That Hashtag Show recently uncovered two new character descriptions for the hit The CW series, which hint at two more superpowered beings entering the show. The first is for Dominic Lanse, who is better known as DC Comics‘ Brainstorm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Male, late 20s – late 30s, African American. A gregarious and good-natured meta-human who has the ability to read minds. His gift becomes a curse when criminal forces capture Dominic and want him to use his powers for evil. Think young Sterling K. Brown type……RECURRING GUEST STAR”

In the comics, Lanse serves as a villain of Mr. Terrific, and has the ability to absorb people’s intelligence and create a sort of hive mind. The Flash’s interpretation of Brainstorm appears to bend his origins, making him a good guy instead of a traditional villain.

The second character description is for a character named Neil, who seems to be Neil Borman/Fallout.

“Male, 30s – 40s, Open Ethnicity. Neil is a blue collar, likable, good guy just trying to make ends meet, but unbeknownst to him, he has radiation emitting meta powers that could cause the whole city to suffer a nuclear, catastrophic explosion. Neil is unaware that he is hurting people. Think Martin Freeman on ‘The Office’…..PERFORMER MUST BE BALD…..POSSIBLE RECURRING GUEST STAR”

DC Comics’ version of Fallout is a nuclear plant worker, whose DNA is turned radioactive after an accident. For the most part, Fallout is too overwhelmed by his powers to use them for evil, and actually admits himself to Iron Hights to protect the public.

While it’s unknown exactly when these metahumans will factor into The Flash, they definitely both bring something unique to the fold. The ‘Recurring Guest Star’ comment also appears to indicate that they will make appearances throughout the show’s fourth season, possibly as two of the remaining members of Clifford Devoe/The Thinker’s (Neil Sandilands) “bus metas”. The Flash fans will just have to stay tuned to find out.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.