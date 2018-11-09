‘The Flash’: Caitlin Searches for Her Father in “The Icicle Cometh” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “The Icicle Cometh”, the sixth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The photos hint at Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) uncovering some sort of truth about her father, Thomas Snow (Kyle Secor), a mystery that has been plaguing her since she began to realize the truth about her Killer Frost powers. This season, Caitlin learned that her father actually faked his death years ago — and it certainly looks like this might be the episode where she finds him again.

“I think it’s going to be really important,” Panabaker told ComicBook.com of Caitlin figuring out her past. “You know, toward the end of the season we saw Caitlin try to understand a little bit more of why she disappeared… so I think also this year she’s uncovering some mysteries about Killer Frost and how Killer Frost came to be and we’re going to see her delve into that.”

The photos also hint at Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), Nora Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), and Sherloque Wells (Tom Cavanagh) teaming up to investigate Cicada (Chris Klein).

“There’s a reason why Orlin is doing what he’s doing.” Klein explained in a recent interview. “There’s a reason why as Cicada he wants all metahumans to die. We will learn what that reason is, and we’ll get to judge Orlin for it. One of the coolest things about The Flash is that with every villain, the fans get an opportunity to judge them on their merits. Every villain has a reason for being, and Orlin’s is a pretty heavy one. This guy comes with a lot of sadness. It’s going to be a tough fight for Team Flash, because Cicada has this dagger that dampens metahuman powers.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Icicle Cometh” below!

“CAITLIN LEARNS SOMETHING NEW ABOUT HER FATHER — Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) learn something new about Caitlin’s father (guest star Kyle Secor). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) and Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) follow a clue about Cicada (Chris Klein).

Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.