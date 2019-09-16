The Flash Season 6 Premiere Photos Reveal New Costume, The Monitor

The Flash returns for its sixth season in October, gearing up for the coming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover like the rest of its Arrowverse counterparts. Barry, Iris, Cisco, and the others will begin their new journey with the Season 6 premiere, “Into the Void,” airing on October 8th, picking up immediately after the events of the Season 5 finale.

On Monday, The CW revealed a new batch of photos from the Season 6 premiere. Unlike the first wave of images released by the network ahead of the new season, these actually contain new looks fans have been waiting to see, including a couple of shots of Barry’s new Flash costume and the return of LaMonica Garrett’s Monitor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trouble is going to be brewing very early on for Team Flash this season, and there won’t be much time before the Crisis arrives.

You can check out the new photos from The Flash Season 6 premiere below!

Barry & Iris

Barry & Iris: Part 2

The Monitor

Team Flash

Into the Void

Suit Up

Suit Up: The Sequel

Team Flash Again

Cisco