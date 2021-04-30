The Flash: "Family Matters, Part 1" Synopsis Released

✖

Season 7 of The Flash is well underway, and the hit The CW series has weaved in an impressive amount of lore across its existing episodes. As the series marches towards its landmark 150th episode, the new status quo for Team Flash has gone into some unexpected territory — and it looks like that's only set to continue in the weeks ahead. The CW has released a new synopsis for "Family Matters, Part 1", the tenth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The synopsis, which you can check out below, teases some major new trials and tribulations for both Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

"PSYCH THREATENS IRIS – Iris (Candice Patton) is pushed to the limit as she seeks to uncover the mysterious truth about Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer). Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) initiates a new training system, that could potentially backfire, with devastating consequences. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) make life-altering decisions. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Emily Palizzi."

For Barry, this season has brought some significant milestones with regards to his speed and his tenure as The Flash, something that this episode's "new training system" could directly deal with.

"It is one of the themes and kind of issues that Barry has to deal with all of season seven." showrunner Eric Wallace told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "'I've got my speed back, but at what cost?' That's kind of the question, right? And we'll see him struggle with that. We'll also see that a real positive side to that, as he learns what it means to see speed in a different way, from a different point of view."

"The hero, in order to graduate, needs to be more of a leader and less of a mentee," Wallace also explained. "And you're going to see him doing a little bit more leading, I would say, and that's on purpose. That's just the natural growth of any superhero. And you'll even see him do some new things with his powers, discover a few of these things. And of course, the good part of that is as Barry Allen grows more comfortable and stronger in his abilities as The Flash, his villains then become all the more bigger and more deadly, because now he can take on a different level of foe."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Family Matters, Part 1" will air on May 18th.