The Flash Casts Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen in Season 7

The fastest teenager alive is coming to The Flash. The CW has announced that Jordan Fisher has been cast as Bart Allen, aka the hero Impulse, in a recurring guest star role on the DC Comics-inspired series. The fan-favorite character will make his debut to coincide with The Flash's special 150th episode this season. Fisher is a multi-hyphenate entertainer best known for his as John Ambrose McClaren in Netflix's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You as well as the title role in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen where he was the first biracial actor to portray the character. Fisher has also appeared in several television series, including The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie, and more.

Described as the future son of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), Bart Allen is described as the fastest teenager on the planet. But due to Bart's penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it's a task they'll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash's biggest threat yet.

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images, DC Comics)

Created by Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo, Bart Allen first appeared in comics in The Flash #91 in a cameo role and then in a full debut in The Flash #92 in 1994. In the comics, the character is actually the son of Meloni Thawne and Don Allen and is the grandson of Barry and Iris hailing from the 30th century. Over the years, Bart has held the mantles of Impulse, Kid Flash, and The Flash as well as been a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes, Teen Titans, the Justice League, and more. The character's arrival on The CW's The Flash will mark the second time Barry and Iris will have to deal with the arrival of a child from the future following the arrival of Nora West Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) in Season 4, though Nora was erased from existence at the end of Season 5 when a new timeline was created with the destruction of Cicada's dagger and Nora chose not to run into the Negative Speed Force.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

