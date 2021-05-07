The Flash: "Family Matters, Part 2" Synopsis Released

✖

There's already been a lot to take in in Season 7 of The Flash, as the hit The CW series has upended its status quo in some unexpected ways. A lot of that has revolved around both Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), who have been dealing with their own respective journeys. As the show's historic 150th episode draws near, we now have a new indication of exactly what the future holds for the beloved DC Comics couple. The CW has released a new synopsis for "Family Matters, Part 2", the eleventh episode of the series' seventh season. As the title would suggest, the episode is going to be the conclusion of an epic storyline with Barry and Iris, as Psych (Ennis Esmer) affects Central City. You can check out the synopsis below.

"TEAMWORK – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come together to try and stop a dangerous force from destroying Central City. Chad Lowe directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Thomas Pound."

Barry and Iris have already been put through a lot — both independently and as a couple — across Season 7, dealing with the Season 6 ramifications of Iris' time in the Mirror Universe. As showrunner Eric Wallace explained shortly after the Season 6 finale, that would ultimately culminate in a positive way for the duo.

"A happy ending. Because I love happy endings," Wallace explained to TVLine last summer. "Don’t worry, I know you’ve been through a lot this season, and I appreciate so much you hanging on — especially after this really tough cliffhanger. It’s bad enough to be in a pandemic, but when your favorite show stops in the middle of the storyline that you’re invested in, I understand. It happened to me as a viewer watching shows during the writer's strike. But don’t worry, there will be a happy ending."

"Discovering that the woman he's been cohabitating with for the last six weeks not only turns his life upside down, but it also rights the ship," Wallace previously told ComicBook.com. "It also gives him clarity. You're going to see in tonight's episode is him coming to terms and kind of dealing with the person that he's been living with has not been the person that he loves, and in a strange way, it's going to bring Barry and Iris closer together than they've ever been before. I will just say that love can sometimes conquer all barriers including dimensional ones."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Family Matters, Part 2" will air on May 25th.