The Flash Showrunner Promises a Happy Ending for WestAllen in Season 7

The Flash's sixth season officially came to an earlier-than-planned close earlier this week -- but it left the show with a pretty shocking status quo for the time being. With production on the remaining episodes of the season being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans were left with a surprising cliffhanger, as Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) seemed to disappear in a flash of light. Thankfully, series showrunner Eric Wallace has not only confirmed that Iris will be okay - even though the nature of what happened to her will be incredibly emotional - but that things will ultimately end on a happy ending for Iris and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin).

"A happy ending. Because I love happy endings," Wallace explained to TVLine. "Don’t worry, I know you’ve been through a lot this season, and I appreciate so much you hanging on — especially after this really tough cliffhanger. It’s bad enough to be in a pandemic, but when your favorite show stops in the middle of the storyline that you’re invested in, I understand. It happened to me as a viewer watching shows during the writer's strike. But don’t worry, there will be a happy ending."

Wallace had previously hinted to ComicBook.com that, even with half a season of them being separated by the Mirror universe, Barry and Iris will emerge from this ordeal "closer together than they've ever been before".

"Discovering that the woman he's been cohabitating with for the last six weeks not only turns his life upside down, but it also rights the ship," Wallace told us late last month. "It also gives him clarity. You're going to see in tonight's episode is him coming to terms and kind of dealing with the person that he's been living with has not been the person that he loves, and in a strange way, it's going to bring Barry and Iris closer together than they've ever been before."

"I will just say that love can sometimes conquer all barriers including dimensional ones," Wallace continued. "And as for the future, I want to say this without spoilers, let's say the ramifications of these next three episodes really set up all of season seven. It's that big."

