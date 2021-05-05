The Flash "Timeless" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Timeless", the ninth episode of The Flash's seventh season. While most of this week's "The People V. Killer Frost" centered around finding out Frost's (Danielle Panabaker) fate having turned herself in and pled guilty to the crimes she committed as Killer Frost, the episode also saw Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Speed Force Nora (Michelle Harrison) track down the human host of the Strength Force. However, while it was pretty clear that Alexa (Sara Garcia) doesn't want to hurt anyone, it also became clear very quickly that the Speed Force hasn't been honest with Team Flash. Speed Force Nora kills Alexa, betraying Barry. Now, in the preview for "Timeless" she tells Barry that he has no choice but to do as she wants him to.

The idea that Speed Force Nora has been manipulating Team Flash is one of the major twists that Brandon McKnight, who plays Chester P. Runk, teased previously.

"A few seeds have been planted in the last few episodes, and now in this episode, we get introduced to another one of those mystery villains who seem all-powerful -- definitely the most powerful villains we've seen so far," McKnight said. "It's definitely planting seeds for a lot of stuff, but what I will say about that is don't believe everything you see, and don't think you fully understand what is going on."

He added, "There's a lot of twists and turns coming up. That I don't think anybody will really see coming."

As for how Barry will deal with what's happened with the Speed Force, the episode synopsis notes that he will reach out to Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help, potentially making "Timeless" one of Cavanagh's final episodes of The Flash as it was announced on Tuesday that he is exiting the series along with Carlos Valdes who plays Cisco Ramon.

You can read the synopsis for yourself below.

"BARRY SEEKS OUT TIMELESS WELLS – After a devastating betrayal, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) leads Team Citizen down a dangerous road in search of answers, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) confides his biggest fear to Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Timeless" airs on May 11th.