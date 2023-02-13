The Flash Trailer Reveals Michael Keaton's Many Bat-Suits

Barry Allen is looking to run to his first solo film this year, as The Flash will arrive in theaters on June 16th this summer and will see not just Ben Affleck return to the role of the Dark Knight, but will also see Michael Keaton return to the role for the first time since Batman Returns landed in 1992. Now, with the arrival of the new trailer as a part of this year's Super Bowl, we here at Comicbook.com have been skimming through the footage for new Easter Eggs, with one showing off Keaton's many bat-suits.

Michael Keaton is currently 71 years old, but you might not believe it looking at the new footage of his return as Batman, as the new trailer featuring the Scarlet Speedster sees the Dark Knight of Tim Burton's two Gotham-centric movies laying down some serious action. Returning in his classic suit that introduced scores of viewers to the world of the Dark Knight, it would seem that the Bruce Wayne of this universe has been doing some serious upgrading since he fought against the likes of the Joker, the Penguin, and Catwoman to name a few.

The Dark Knight Suits Return

You can check out an image of Keaton's many bat-suits below, with a few happening to have some wild designs especially when it comes to a Batman costume that apparently has a "scuba theme", most likely making it easier for Bruce Wayne to fight underwater threats in his crusade to protect Gotham City:

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

Keaton apparently isn't the only Batman who is getting a makeover in The Flash, as Ben Affleck wasn't just featured returning to the role of Bruce Wayne, but the footage from the latest trailer sees him sporting a new outfit that gives him a dash more blue into his costume for this latest adventure. With the movie introducing a new iteration of Barry Allen, a new Supergirl, and the return of Michael Shannon's General Zodd, there's a lot to take into account when it comes to the movie that will act as a springboard into James Gunn's upcoming slate, "Gods and Monsters".

What has been your favorite live-action Bat-Suit to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the DC Cinematic Universe.