Supergirl Fans Hope Sasha Calle Stays in the DCU
The first full-length trailer for The Flash has arrived, giving fans their first look at the return of both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their respective Bruce Waynes. The trailer also unveiled Sasha Calle's Supergirl for the first time, with fans quickly campaigning for the actor's reprisal of the character when the DC Universe officially launches in a few years.
Luckily for those hoping to see Calle's return, DC Studios boss James Gunn previously suggested a much more darker DCU tone for the character than what fans are used to seeing, something that aligns with Kara's actions in the trailer. "In our story, we have Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by incredibly loving parents," Gunn explained at a press event earlier this year. "Kara was on Krypton. She was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet and she lived there for the first fourteen years of her life in a horrible situation where she watched everyone around her die. So, she's a much harsher and more "f-ed up" Supergirl than you've been used to thus far."
Better Keep Her!
Sasha Calle as Supergirl looks so fucking cool
it’s officially Kara aswell so i’m gonna need James Gunn to keep her for Woman Of Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/B1fB8QfIEr— Craig (@CS11__) February 12, 2023
Her
HER HER HER HER HER #Supergirl #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/j9QGIa3nth— sasha calle source (@sashacsource) February 12, 2023
All Her
No but seriously, this is Supergirl's movie#TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/S4vKGtUSGR— Connor Loves Arrow & SHIELD (@Exitoverhere) February 12, 2023
Hearts
Sasha Calle as Supergirl is just 😍😍😍 #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/h24EdCxxtA— Z (@AMagicWriter) February 12, 2023
Insane
2 FLASHES FIGHTING A DARK FLASH WHILE THE US MILITARY AND SUPERGIRL ARE FIGHTING A KRYPTONIAN ARMY LED BY ZOD!!!— Chief Mackenzie Bock (@GothamChief) February 12, 2023
HOLY SHIT THE FLASH MOVIE LOOKS INSANE!⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zEfGhZAKkT
Wonderful
Screaming, crying, throwing up at how wonderful Sasha Calle’s #Supergirl is. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/OADxgM6MWL— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) February 12, 2023
Perfect
SASHA CALLE SUPERGIRL IM CRYING SHE LOOKS PERFECT #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/FLupSM5jz0— JT |DCU| (@JTsLeague) February 12, 2023

Are you excited for The Flash movie? What do you think of its first trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.