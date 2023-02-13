Supergirl Fans Hope Sasha Calle Stays in the DCU

By Adam Barnhardt

The first full-length trailer for The Flash has arrived, giving fans their first look at the return of both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their respective Bruce Waynes. The trailer also unveiled Sasha Calle's Supergirl for the first time, with fans quickly campaigning for the actor's reprisal of the character when the DC Universe officially launches in a few years.

Luckily for those hoping to see Calle's return, DC Studios boss James Gunn previously suggested a much more darker DCU tone for the character than what fans are used to seeing, something that aligns with Kara's actions in the trailer. "In our story, we have Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by incredibly loving parents," Gunn explained at a press event earlier this year. "Kara was on Krypton. She was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet and she lived there for the first fourteen years of her life in a horrible situation where she watched everyone around her die. So, she's a much harsher and more "f-ed up" Supergirl than you've been used to thus far."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Better Keep Her!

prevnext

Her

prevnext

All Her

prevnext

Hearts

prevnext

Insane

prevnext

Wonderful

prevnext

Perfect

*****

Are you excited for The Flash movie? What do you think of its first trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.

prev
2comments
Comments ( 2 )

of