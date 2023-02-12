The Flash Trailer Reveals New Ben Affleck Batman Suit

The Superbowl is promising to air quite a few trailers for upcoming blockbusters, but one of the biggest has already found its way online. Warner Bros' The Flash promises to have quite a few Batmen populating the runtime, with Michael Keaton's return grabbing most of the headlines when it came to the actor's long-awaited return to the Dark Knight. However, Ben Affleck is also set to return in the upcoming movie featuring the Scarlet Speedster, and has a brand new outfit it would seem that harkens back to Batman's comic origins.

While Robert Pattinson has taken the role of Batman with the latest movie featuring the Dark Knight, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are making their grand returns this year. While not explained why Affleck's version of Bruce Wayne is wearing a new uniform, it appears to have more of a blue aesthetic to it than his previous looks, making for a lighter Dark Knight than what we had seen before:

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

The Dark Knights Return

If you haven't had the opportunity to see the new trailer, you can watch the Superbowl debut below to get a better look into the world of Barry Allen, Supergirl, and the multiple Bruce Waynes:

While Michael Shannon might be one of the bigger villains featured in the new trailer, reprising his role as Man of Steel's General Zodd, it would seem that there might be more threats that will face the DC film that might be the last one taking place in the "Snyderverse" according to Ezra Miller:

"In one way, I'd say there's a few villains, or so-called villains, who are in our movie. And then in another way, I'd say there aren't any villains in a way that might be part of the exploration and message of the movie," Miller explained during DC FanDome in October of 2021. "I'm going to say those things because together they make no sense, and it leaves it all kind of cryptic and mysterious. Which is good for a villain to have an air of mystery that surrounds them — until they pop out!"

Are you hyped to see the Scarlet Speedster return to the big screen this year with his first solo movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of DC.