The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Confirms Season 2 Could Be Saved If Cancelled By Netflix

The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman finally arrived earlier this month, with the live-action series making its debut on Netflix. After boasting impressive streaming numbers and already releasing an additional bonus episode, the question has now become whether or not the show will get a second season. Given Netflix's previous penchant for cancelling shows, and the series' producers, Warner Bros. Discovery, recently getting flack for scrapping an array of projects, fans are unsure what the future holds. New comments from series creator Neil Gaiman indicate that there might still be hope for the series beyond that, with Gaiman recently taking to Twitter to confirm that the show could potentially continue on another platform if it did get cancelled by Netflix.

The Sandman is based on the iconic comic from Gaiman and artists Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, Shawn McManus, Marc Hempel, Bryan Talbot, and Michael Zulli. A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic – and human – mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

The series stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell-Baptise as Death, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream's raven Matthew, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Dream's sibling.

"Doing the Netflix TV series, we're very much looking at that as going, 'Okay, it is 2020, let's say that I was doing Sandman starting in 2020, what would we do? How would we change things? What gender would this character be? Who would this person be? What would be happening?'" series creator Neil Gaiman said told ComicBook.com and other outlets in a 2020 interview. "The fact that we have seventy-five issues of Sandman plus -- essentially, 13 full books -- worth of material, is a really good thing. It's not a drawback. It's on our side. And the fact that we're in a world in which we can take things that only existed in comic book art, and that can now exist in reality."

The first season of The Sandman is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.