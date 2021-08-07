Netflix's Sandman Wraps Production on First Season

✖

Ten months since production kicked off on Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Sandman and filming has officially wrapped. The update on the end of principal photography comes from Gaiman himself, who revealed the news on his official Tumblr (h/t SlashFilm). The good news is that filming has wrapped and the visual effects part of post-production are underway, but the author said fans should be patient asking for release dates or even an official trailer for the show. The only thing that Gaiman could promise about the show is that it feels like the comics and that its lead actor will be a star when it debuts.

"Well, we’ve finished principal photography on Season 1, and now we all have to be patient while the VFX and suchlike are done, music is written and recorded, and so on," Gaiman wrote. "No, I don’t know any release dates, or even when the trailer will be released. It feels like Sandman. I don’t know if that means that people who watch TV will like it – although I hope they will – but I suspect that if you like Sandman and you want to see it on the screen, then you’ll like this. (I also think Tom Sturridge will be a star after season one of Sandman drops.)"

Sturridge will star as Dream in the upcoming series with other confirmed cast members including Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Dream's wiser sister and Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Dream's sibling.

Gaiman previously told ComicBook.com and other press about how he's approaching updating his iconic comic book series for modern television audiences, saying that they're approaching the show as if it was first being written for 2020.

"Doing the Netflix TV series, we're very much looking at that as going, 'Okay, it is 2020, let's say that I was doing Sandman starting in 2020, what would we do? How would we change things? What gender would this character be? Who would this person be? What would be happening?'" Gaiman said. "The fact that we have seventy-five issues of Sandman plus -- essentially, 13 full books -- worth of material, is a really good thing. It's not a drawback. It's on our side. And the fact that we're in a world in which we can take things that only existed in comic book art, and that can now exist in reality."

No premiere date for The Sandman has been announced yet.