Netlix’s The Sandman Series Adds Black Mirror Cinematographer

DC Comics’ The Sandman will come to television via Netflix. Pre-production on the series is already touching on its second season according to Neil Gaiman. Discussing Film reports that the project has added Black MIrror cinematographer George Steel to its team. Besides Black Mirror, Steel’s credits include Ott Bathurst’s Robin Hood, Gozo, Wild Rose, and The Aeronauts. His television work includes The Son, Peaky Blinders, The Honourable Woman, and War and Peace. He worked on the Black Mirror episode “White Christmas.” The Sandman is an adaptation of the seminal comic book series written by Gaiman and illustrated by some of the comics industry’s top talents. It is a co-production of Netflix and Warner Bros. Television. Alan Heinberg is writing and executive producing the series. Gaiman and David S. Goyer are also executive producers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the brilliant team that is Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil’s iconic comic book series, The Sandman, to life onscreen,” said Channing Dungey, VP, Original Series, Netflix in a statement when Netflix announced the series. “From its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, we’re excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world.”

The synopsis for the series reads, “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic–and human–mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

The Sandman has a connection to two other series on Netflix. The Sandman is where the version of Lucifer Morningstar from the Lucifer television series first appeared. He later got his own spinoff comic. Could this connection have something to do with the rumors of Lucifer getting a sixth season?

The other is Locke & Key. Or, it will be. In 2018, DC Comics launched a group of new titles under the “Sandman Universe” banner, including a new Lucifer series. Each was somehow connected to the original Sandman comic. DC and IDW Publishing announced in February that Locke & Key will crossover into the Sandman Universe later this year.

Are you excited about The Sandman television series? Let us know in the comments. The first season of The Sandman will consist of 11 episodes. The series plans to begin filming in May in the United Kingdom, and to premiere in 2021.