The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals New Japanese Poster

Earlier today, filmmaker James Gunn took to social media to share an image of the Japanese theatrical poster for his upcoming DC film The Suicide Squad. The brightly-colored poster, which feels distinctly Japanese in the way that many American fans perceive that kind of pop culture design aesthetic, somehow still feels completely of a piece with the rest of the promotional materials for the film, which have embraced the coverful, over-the-top nature of the characters, the DC universe, and Gunn's own style as a filmmaker. It features our best look yet at Bloodsport's (Idris Elba) weapons, and while it doesn't give us a particularly good look at Starro the Conqueror, the blue star on a red background that appears behind the characters is almost certainly a nod to the villain.

The poster also features Peacemaker (John Cena), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Ratcatcher, Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and King Shark (Steve Agee and Sylvester Stallone). Gunn also revealed that the movie will open theatrically in Japan on August 13.

You can see the image below.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

Could these characters be (or at least include) the only ones to walk out of the movie? Despite a huge cast full of big names, Gunn recently suggested that seven character deaths is "overly optimistic." From the earliest moments Gunn was hired for the project, the filmmaker has been telling fans to make sure they "don't get attached. Shortly after the first trailer for The Suicide Squad was released, the R-rated bloodbath set the record for the most-watched red band trailer on the internet.

"I just got word #TheSuicideSquad redband trailer set a new record for most views of a redband trailer in a week, with over 150 million views worldwide," Gunn tweeted earlier this month to announce the news. "I'm incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen! THANK YOU!"

Warner Brothers' official synopsis for The Suicide Squad can be found below.

"Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.