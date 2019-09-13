James Gunn Teases Many Deaths in The Suicide Squad

James Gunn stunned everyone today with the major bombshell by revealing the cast of his first DC Comics movie The Suicide Squad, including a ton of surprising names. In his detour from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, James Gunn is also bringing a few major names along from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Michael Rooker as well as Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. The writer-director also included big names from returning cast members such as Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney. But all of this comes with one major caveat from Gunn himself:

“Don’t get too attached.”

It seems like the filmmaker is promising that a lot of prominent characters in the franchise are set to bite the dust, according to Gunn’s own words. And with such a wide-ranging cast filled with new, returning, and prominent names, it looks like Gunn is taking that concept to heart.

Fans already know that Robbie is returning as Harley Quinn, Davis is returning as Amanda Waller, Kinnaman will play Rick Flag, and Courtney is reprising his role as Captain Boomerang.

It’s rumored that newcomers will be playing a lot more obscure characters, with major names like Idris Elba playing Bronze Tiger (which has not been confirmed), David Dastmalchian playing Polkadot Pan, John Cena playing Peacemaker, Steve Agee playing King Shark, and many, MANY more.

The first Suicide Squad movie, directed by David Ayer, did not feature many deaths. Only characters like El Diablo and Slipknot were killed, which left a lot of the stakes from the initial premise on the table.

But now it seems like Gunn is ready to take that premise to another level, seemingly promising that a lot of fan-favorite characters are set to die in the upcoming movie. And this wouldn’t be out of the ordinary, considering how many characters died in the classic run by John Ostrander, Kim Yale and artists such as Luke McDonnell and Karl Kesel.

It remains to be seen just which characters will make it out of the first act, and which characters will make it out alive, but based on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, fans should rest assured that Gunn will provide a promising journey for everyone involved.

The Suicide Squad is currently set to premiere on August 6, 2021.