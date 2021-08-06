The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Continues to Keep Steve Agee’s Character a Mystery in Birthday Post

James Gunn has been busy filming The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros.' second attempt at making a movie about DC's famous supervillain team. Gunn has been keeping fans updated on the filming process via social media, and recently revealed that the film has wrapped its production in Panama. While the film's cast has been announced, there are still a handful of actors whose roles have yet to be revealed. One of the big mysteries revolves around Steve Agee. For a while, people were convinced he'd be playing King Shark, but Gunn has hinted that that's not the case. Yesterday, Gunn took to Instagram to wish Agee a Happy Birthday, and once again played coy about the actor's role in the upcoming movie.

"Happy Birthday to my great friend @steveagee - aka Gef the Ravager in #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 and ____ ________ in #TheSuicideSquad (AND angry comic book store guy in Super and EJ in #Brightburn.) Thanks, Steve, for being a good friend and an amazing creative partner," Gunn wrote.

"I love you, dude!! ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks," Agee replied.

You can check out the post below:

Another big mystery surrounding the movie is who John Cena will be playing. In a recent interview, the wrestler-turned-actor praised Gunn's work on the film. Though it's yet to be confirmed, Cena is rumored to play Peacemaker in the movie.

"You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work," Cena said. "[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he's doing and I think especially when he's put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he's really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we're enjoying making it because it's awesome."

Who do you think Steve Agee and John Cena are playing in The Suicide Squad? Tell us in the comments!

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.