The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Original Doodle of Ultrabunny

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad sees the return of Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, the team’s field leader who was also featured in the 2016 Suicide Squad. Throughout the new film, Kinnaman wears a t-shirt with a cartoon bunny on it. Originally, Kinnaman was going to don a Looney Tunes shirt, but Gunn decided against it. Instead, he created his own character. “I just drew Ultrabunny because originally we were gonna use, he was gonna wear a Wile E. Coyote t-shirt that said ‘Help’ on it. Because that’s what he got from the people in Corto Maltese,” Gunn told BBC Radio 1. “But it seemed like a bit too much like — because it’s a Warner Bros. movie. If it was Mickey Mouse it would be okay, or if it was Wile E. and we were making a Disney movie I would be okay, but making a Warner Bros. movie with Wile E., I felt a little weird. Plus, I’m working on a Wile E. movie, so it’s like all these different things coming together and I just wasn’t sure about it.” Today, Gunn took to social media to share his original Ultrabunny doodle.

“My original doodle of Ultrabunny that become #RickFlag’s T-shirt in #TheSuicideSquad,” Gunn wrote. You can check out his post below:

The Wile E. Coyote movie that Gunn references is Coyote vs. Acme. Last December, it was announced that Gunn would be writing the screenplay for the film along with Jeremy Slater, Jon Silberman, Josh Silberman, and Samy Burch. Gunn will also produce the film, which is said to be based on the fictional The New Yorker article “Coyote v. Acme” by author Ian Frazier. Published in 1990, the piece imagined a lawsuit brought about by Wile E. Coyote against the Acme Company who provided him with various devices and tools to aid his pursuit of Road Runner. The devices frequently malfunctioned, leading to the humorous failures, injuries, and sight gags Road Runner cartoons are known for.

Recently, DC fans got new glimpses at the upcoming The Suicide Squad spin-off series, Peacemaker, including the first look at some footage. In addition to John Cena in the titular role, the show will feature The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos as well as franchise newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The Suicide Squad is being released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 26th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service in January.