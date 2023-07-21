Looney Tunes Movie Coyote vs. Acme Sets 2023 Release Date

✖

Just in time for Christmas, there's finally an update on the upcoming Looney Toons live-action and animation hybrid, Coyote vs. Acme. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. announced release dates for three films, including Coyote vs. Acme. The film is now set to open in theaters on July 21, 2023 with the studio confirming that the film will be released theatrically as opposed to the simultaneous theatrical/HBO Max release the studio is using for its upcoming 2021 slate of films.

Coyote vs. Acme is one of those films that there hasn't been a lot of news about. Last year it was announced that Dave Green had signed on to direct the film. Green will be directing from a screenplay by James Gunn, Jeremy Slater, Jon Silberman, Josh Silberman and Samy Burch. Gunn will produce along with Chris DeFaria. The film is said to be based on the fictional The New Yorker article "Coyote v. Acme" by author Ian Frazier. Published in 1990, the piece imagined a lawsuit brought about by Wile E. Coyote against the Acme Company who provided him with various devices and tools to aid his pursuit of Road Runner. The devices frequently malfunctioned, leading to the humorous failures, injuries, and sight gags Road Runner cartoons are known for.

First appearing in a Warner Bros. Looney Tunes cartoon entitled 'Fast and Furry-ous' on September 17, 1949, Wile E. Coyote is known for his long-running attempts to catch and eat the Road Runner. Never successful in this aim, the character repeatedly utilizes elaborate devices instead of relying on animal instinct for success. He's also appeared in several Bugs Bunny cartoons where he, true to type, attempts to catch and eat the iconic rabbit and fails there as well.

Given its new release date, Coyote vs. Acme will be the fourth big Looney Tunes film release in the last 22 years following 1996's successful Space Jam, 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action, and the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy which is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

Coyote vs. Acme is set to be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.

