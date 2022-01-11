The Suicide Squad’s Jennifer Holland Wants Bloodsport to Cameo in Peacemaker Series

Jennifer Holland wouldn’t mind seeing her fellow The Suicide Squad co-star Idris Elba reprise his Bloodsport character in the Peacemaker spinoff series. Bloodsport was one of the main characters in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, working on Amanda Waller’s main Task Force X squad along with Polka-Dot Man, Rick Flag, Peacemaker, Ratcatcher 2, King Shark, and Harley Quinn to infiltrate Corto Maltese to put an end to “Project Starfish,” which we learned involved the DC cosmic villain Starro. Holland played Emilia Harcourt, an A.R.G.U.S. agent and one of Task Force X’s handlers. She joins John Cena in Peacemaker, and has made it known she’d like to see Bloodsport make a cameo appearance.

ComicBook.com spoke to Jennifer Holland ahead of the Peacemaker premiere, where she was asked about some potential cameos. While Holland did mention Idris Elba by name, she also clarified how she would love to work with any of her The Suicide Squad co-stars again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I would say maybe if we could get maybe Idris’ character to come onto the show, that would be pretty awesome,” Holland said. “Maybe get back into a little bit of that. I don’t know, man. I would work with any of the actors from The Suicide Squad again, that’s for sure. But I think that anything that the fans want to see I’m pretty into because it’s always fun to see these characters cross over from one project to the next.”

The first three episodes of Peacemaker will premiere on Thursday, January 13th, with James Gunn recommending the perfect snack to binge the episodes. “Any recommendations on what snacks one should indulge in while binging these 3 episodes?,” @itsmarcussmith asked Gunn on Twitter. The director replied to the tweet with a photo of a bag of Crunchy Flamin Hot Cheetos.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said when the series was announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

What do you think of a surprise appearance by Idris Elba’s Bloodsport in the first season of Peacemaker? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!