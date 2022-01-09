Peacemaker: James Gunn Recommends the Perfect Snack for Episodes 1-3

When it comes to comic book content, James Gunn continues to feed us. Not only is he currently working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but his follow-up to The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, is already debuting on HBO Max this week. The first three episodes of the eight-episode season will drop on the streaming site this Wednesday, and Gunn has a snack recommendation.

“Any recommendations on what snacks one should indulge in while binging these 3 episodes?,” @itsmarcussmith asked. Gunn replied to the tweet with a photo of a bag of Crunchy Flamin Hot Cheetos. Simple, yet effective! You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1480217172756647944?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Speaking of Peacemaker and snacks, Gunn shared a hilarious story about Cena after a The Suicide Squad Twitter watch party back in September. Gunn has always been great about posting behind-the-scenes content from his projects, including some great stuff featuring Cena. In one post, Cena is seen reacting to eating one too many empanadas for a scene. “After eating 36 empanadas in one sitting, I’m not sure things end well for #Peacemaker. Or @JohnCena. Or empanadas,” Gunn wrote. Who knows? Maybe empanadas will be a future Peacemaker snack recommendation from Gunn.

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker will also include The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos. The series is also set to star Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said when the series was announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena added. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Peacemaker debuts its first three episodes on HBO Max on January 13th.