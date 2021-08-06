The Suicide Squad Lands an Earlier Release Date in the UK

✖

Long set to arrive in the United States on August 6, 2021 (it even had that date months before the COVID-19 pandemic), James Gunn's The Suicide Squad will premiere even earlier than that across the pond. Digital Spy first reported that the upcoming DC film from Gunn will debut in theaters on July 30 in the UK with the director himself confirming the news on Twitter. It's unclear why the film will be dropping in early in UK theaters but it's worth noting that they don't yet have HBO Max in their region, so the day-and-date release strategy that fans are enjoying in the US isn't possibly almost everywhere else.

Despite some returning characters, fans have been quick to notice that his film seems to be on a different end of the spectrum from David Ayer's 2016 movie, something Gunn previously said wasn't on purpose. “It wasn’t something to contrast the first movie,” Gunn recently told Den of Geek. “It wasn’t about going through a checklist of this is good, this is bad, this works, this doesn’t… but the concept that John Ostrander started with in the comics, that these are B-grade, sh-tty superheroes who are considered disposable by the U.S. government and are sent out on these black-ops missions, where they probably won’t make it but who gives a sh-t because they’re pieces-of-sh-t prisoners without many skills?”

See #TheSuicideSquad in theaters in the UK July 30. 🤯 https://t.co/RuRqcyHx2v — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 12, 2021

The filmmaker has been very open in the past about hiw love for Ostrander's work on the Suicide Squad comics for DC, with the creator himself even appearing in a cameo in the film itself in a very appropriate role.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th in the US.