The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Says He Wasn’t Trying to “Contrast” David Ayer’s Suicide Squad

✖

In just a matter of months, audiences will be treated to the debut of The Suicide Squad, the latest film within DC's live-action roster. Following the successful, Oscar-winning, but mixed release of David Ayer's Suicide Squad in 2016, The Suicide Squad is set to provide a unique follow-up, with a mixture of returning faces and new characters. While audiences have been quick to draw comparisons between the two films, The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn revealed that he didn't approach the project by how it would or wouldn't stack up to Ayer's film, but more by capturing the energy of the original Suicide Squad comics.

“It wasn’t something to contrast the first movie,” Gunn recently told Den of Geek. “It wasn’t about going through a checklist of this is good, this is bad, this works, this doesn’t… but the concept that John Ostrander started with in the comics, that these are B-grade, sh-tty superheroes who are considered disposable by the U.S. government and are sent out on these black-ops missions, where they probably won’t make it but who gives a sh-t because they’re pieces-of-sh-t prisoners without many skills?”

Gunn has been candid about his love for Ostrander's initial Suicide Squad run, even having the comic creator cameo in the film itself. That, combined with the desire to have the film comfortably stand on its own from Ayer's previous installment, will surely culminate in some interesting ways.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.