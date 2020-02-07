The Suicide Squad Set Video Reveals First Look at Idris Elba and John Cena

A new set video for The Suicide Squad has emerged from the production taking place in Panama, giving fans their first look at John Cena and Idris Elba‘s new DC Comics characters as they’ll appear in the new movie. Filmmaker James Gunn has been very secretive about his plans for the sequel-meets-reboot, especially when it comes to the DC characters played by Elba and Cena. And while rumors continue to fly around about their identities, we might get some concrete confirmations as filming for The Suicide Squad continues in the public eye.

In this set video, a military unit appears to be arresting Cena and Elba’s characters in a crowded street. Check it out in the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the set video shows, Cena and Elba are both in civilian attire during their arrest, while a third unidentified party seems to be restrained alongside them. Another clip shows Elba wearing a large cloak, which could be meant for covering his costume and/or keeping him warm between takes.

We still don’t know much about this movie, but Gunn is obviously having a blast on the production. And while The Suicide Squad will see the return of Harley Quinn, fans can currently see Robbie’s character in Birds of Prey now that it’s finally released in theaters.

Producer Sue Kroll made it clear that The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey aren’t directly linked as sequels, though there are some ties. The films are meant to stand on their own, while they do have clever references to previous events where applicable.

“This was designed to be its own thing, standalone, singular, as is James’s Suicide Squad,” Kroll told ComicBook.com. “But because the world is the world, there are these very interesting organic connections, I think, that end up evolving, but there wasn’t any kind of consultation among the filmmakers on the movies. And they, of course, started much later, as we were getting close to wrap, and so things were done pretty much independently. But something like for example Boomerang, it’s interesting, when they started shooting and planning Suicide Squad, it evolved, his photo evolved out of that kind of conversation. So those kinds of connections, but very organic.”

The Suicide Squad is currently set to premiere in theaters on August 5, 2021.