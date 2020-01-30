James Gunn Wishes He Could Share Images of Viola Davis in The Suicide Squad

James Gunn is the director best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy, but he's currently taking a break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to shoot The Suicide Squad for the DCEU. While the film's cast has been released, Gunn has been pretty tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the movie. While the director occasionally posts mysterious teasers, he mostly shares fun, spoiler-free content about the filmmaking process. Earlier this week, he took to Instagram to post a photo of his cat, but he revealed in the text that he wishes he could post a photo of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller instead.

“I want to show you photos of the great @violadavis and #TheSuicideSquad cast today, who were amazing, but since that’s still under wraps here’s a pic of my #cat, #EmilyMonster. #catsofinstagram #cats,” Gunn wrote.

You can check out the photo in the post below:

Many people commented on the post:

“Aw man, but cool cat,” @eab326 wrote.

“The most dangerous member of the squad,” @bigbillbert joked.

“That’s a fair trade,” @wildfyrfly added.

Though the bulk of The Suicide Squad was shot in Atlanta, Georgia, the production will be moving to Panama in the coming days. Despite what the title for Gunn's new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn's take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer's movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

In addition to Davis, the upcoming DC Extended Universe film is set to star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

