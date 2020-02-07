Idris Elba Teases The Suicide Squad Filming in Panama

James Gunn is currently in the midst of filming his first project for the DC Extended Universe, The Suicide Squad. The director recently revealed that the movie was almost finished filming, but there's still one more location to go. Most of the movie was shot in Atlanta, Georgia, but the production was expected to move to Panama sometime this week. According to a recent Instagram post from Idris Elba, who is one of the many big names to appear in the film, they have officially arrived in Central America.

“Panama Selfie. The history here is interesting, it’s like a cross between Jamaica and Cuba with a Miami skyline thrown in. The hat and beard sold separately. #Suicidesquad,” Elba wrote.

You can check out the post below:

Many people commented on the post, including Gunn:

“🙌,” @jamesgunn replied.

“Legend,” @mrtraychaney added.

“Hurry up and come home,” @sabrinaelba (Elba’s wife) requested.

Despite what the title for Gunn's new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn's take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer's movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

A big question surrounding the movie is who John Cena will be playing. In a recent interview, the wrestler-turned-actor praised Gunn's work on the film. Though it's yet to be confirmed, Cena is rumored to play Peacemaker in the movie.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!