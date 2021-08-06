The Suicide Squad Trailer Reveals Villain, New Characters Explained

The Suicide Squad trailer revealed the movie’s big villain and it’s a big, giant starfish, because of course it is. Right now, we're going to take a closer look at James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad trailer. This thing is definitely R-rated, it gave us our first look at the villain, and this group of characters looks like they are really just going to drive each other as crazy as Harley Quinn. If this turns out to be an accurate assessment, some might consider this article to have spoilers, but I don't know too much more about the movie's story than you do so the deaths and other events are anybody's guess!

It looks like the Squad is going to start out on a mission to rescue Harley Quinn but she’s going to save herself after she disappears during on a night of drinking. The two big takeaways here are 1) Harley freed herself very violently seeing as she is covered ni blood and we get a look at the action scene later in the trailer -- given all of the flowers flying up behind her. Thinking the unreliable narrator thing might come into play with her again. Important thing 2) is that Idris Elba introduces himself as Bloodsport. The hardcorew fans have known he is playing the pretty obscure Bloodsport character since DC FanDome but this seems like a message to everyone else who is going to watch this trailer and think that Deadshot has been recast from the first Suicide Squad after rumors like that surrounded this casting early on.

If you want to get to know Bloodsport or anyone else in the trailer, we have a whole video about that as well -- highly recommend checking that out, it’s a really thorough breakdown and you might learn something.

I’m going to make a prediction here about this alternate Squad roster we see which consists of (from left to right) Weasel, Blackguard, Mongal, Javelin, Captain Boomerang, the Detachable Kid, Savant, and Rick Flag -- this group will mostly die early on to set the stage for the movie. We don’t see most of them anywhere else in the trailer interacting with the rest of the gang which looks like the main squad, so…. Maybe James Gunn is really about to kill Michael Rooker is two consecutive comic book movies.

The group meets Peter Capaldi’s character and they’re hitting him with some intimidation tactics -- he looks very comics accurate which is awesome in itself but if his powers are in line with the books, they need him to fall in line because he’s basically telekinetic by use of technology, he can easily outsmart everyone around him, and he might even be able to control some minds -- so long as his doesn’t get blown up first. Especially if he coughs on someone. We don’t do that in 2021. [That is not an invitation for you to cough on anyone].

Finally, the reason you’re here -- the villain! We get our first look at Starro in this trailer. The shot of this giant Starfish’s leg goes to show that this isn’t Patrick Star, kids. This is a Godzilla type cosmic starfish with mind-controlling abilities and he’s about to wreak havoc on Panama and possibly the rest of the DCEU. You never know with James Gunn.

Starro first appeared in Brave and The Bold #28, a comic clocking in at a minimum of $1,200 for a low grade copy under the Buy It Now tab on eBay -- this book is from February of 1960. Starro is a wild villain that slaps its own little Starfish offsprings which are essentially an extension of itself onto other people’s faces and it controls their minds to get them to do its bidding. Unclear whether or not Amanda Waller knew about Starro when she sent the team on this journey but, she probably did, and that’s why they call them the suicide squad.

Last thing, John Cena’s Peacemaker has some raunchy bits about eating a whole beach’s worth of d-cks if it means achieving liberty -- and this speaks to the character who believes that there is no cost to high to achieve peace, which is why he often ends up violently breaking up peace, because he sees it as a chance to create more. The irony.

