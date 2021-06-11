Titans Director Reveals New Season 3 Photos Ahead of HBO Max Debut

✖

Titans’ director just showed off some cool looks at Season 3 on social media. Boris Mojsovski gave fans a sneak preview of what’s to come on HBO Max. Some cool details on Backfire, a wild bit of outdoor rigging, and tons of blue screen work for a driving conversation are all in clear view. Things have been slowly eeking out of the production and the premiere date is inching ever closer. All of the fans have been clamoring for it and they’re about to get their wish. What a ride for Titans as it’s transferred to HBO Max from DC Universe. This will also merit a bit of a tonal adjustment from the early days of the show as well. But, there’s no question that the bigger platform has helped the show overall. Tons of more people are subscribed to HO Max and that’s just a positive for the program and decisions surrounding it.

Showrunner Greg Walker talked to Comicbook about how things are going to switch up this season on Titans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boris Mojsovski Csc (@borismojsovski)

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” Walker mentioned. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

Check out the official description for Titans below.

"In this action-packed, live-action series, Dick Grayson, aka the former Robin (series star BRENTON THWAITES), emerges from the shadows to lead a band of new heroes – including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and others. DC UNIVERSE’s first original series follows this group of young heroes as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the iconic Teen Titans franchise.”

“In the groundbreaking first season, Dick meets Rachel Roth aka Raven (series star TEAGAN CROFT), a young girl with special abilities brought on by a mysterious darkness inside of her that she struggles to control, and together, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy to bring about Hell on Earth. Joined by the mysterious Kory Anders aka Starfire (series star ANNA DIOP) and loveable Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (series star RYAN POTTER), these lost and disparate individuals become a surrogate family to one another and a team of heroes for the world."

What are you looking forward to most with Season 3 of Titans? Let us know down in the comments below!