Titans Season 3 Begins Filming Finale for HBO Max

DC's Titans is heading to HBO Max for season 3 later this year, and the hype is building to see the team back together. While the release date is right around the corner, the show is still filming, and now work has started on the big finale. Director of photography Boris Mojsovski posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the slate being used for the finale, which will be the season's 13th episode. Mojsovski says in the caption that filming started yesterday and that he's working with director Chad Lowe on the episode. You can check out the full post below.

The caption reads "Finale of Titans season 3 starts today With my man @ichadlowe #titans @dctitans @hbomax @dccomics #americancinematographer #canadiancinematographer #theasc #cinematography #cinematographer"

We don't have much information on the finale yet, but showrunner Greg Walker did recently reveal a few details on season 3, including how the team finally comes together thanks in large part to Dove.

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” Walker said. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

You can find the official description for Titans below.

"In this action-packed, live-action series, Dick Grayson, aka the former Robin (series star BRENTON THWAITES), emerges from the shadows to lead a band of new heroes – including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and others. DC UNIVERSE’s first original series follows this group of young heroes as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the iconic Teen Titans franchise. In the groundbreaking first season, Dick meets Rachel Roth aka Raven (series star TEAGAN CROFT), a young girl with special abilities brought on by a mysterious darkness inside of her that she struggles to control, and together, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy to bring about Hell on Earth. Joined by the mysterious Kory Anders aka Starfire (series star ANNA DIOP) and loveable Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (series star RYAN POTTER), these lost and disparate individuals become a surrogate family to one another and a team of heroes for the world."

