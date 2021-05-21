Titans Reveals Season 3 HBO Max Release Date

✖

HBO Max is the new home of DC's live-action and animated shows, and that includes Titans. Titans will debut season 3 on the streaming service, and now we know when, as the cast took some time during filming to film a fun video where they teased what is in store for the season and revealed that season 3 will hit HBO Max in August of this year. We don't have a specific date yet in August, but I'm sure we'll get one soon. In the meantime, you can check out the full video below, which features all of the old favorites and some of the new faces joining the cast for season 3, and you can check out what they had to say about what's next for Titans below as well.

"We're shooting season 3, we are on set and we are making the magic happen," the cast said. "So get ready for some big surprises. Season 3 is gonna be dark, mysterious, exciting, heartbreaking, that's not exciting for anyone is it? It's gonna be action-packed, fun, and the cast can't wait for you to see it. It's gonna be big. It's bananas. And I mean bananas. So stay tuned, cuz season 3 of Titans is coming this August on our new home on HBO Max, and you heard it here first."

Titans showrunner Greg Walker also recently shared some details about season 3, specifically referring to how it's different in tone compared to the first two seasons.

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” Walker said. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

You can find the official description for Titans below.

"In this action-packed, live-action series, Dick Grayson, aka the former Robin (series star BRENTON THWAITES), emerges from the shadows to lead a band of new heroes – including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and others. DC UNIVERSE’s first original series follows this group of young heroes as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the iconic Teen Titans franchise. In the groundbreaking first season, Dick meets Rachel Roth aka Raven (series star TEAGAN CROFT), a young girl with special abilities brought on by a mysterious darkness inside of her that she struggles to control, and together, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy to bring about Hell on Earth. Joined by the mysterious Kory Anders aka Starfire (series star ANNA DIOP) and loveable Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (series star RYAN POTTER), these lost and disparate individuals become a surrogate family to one another and a team of heroes for the world."

