Titans Season 4 to Visit Superman's City of Metropolis

The fourth season of Titans is taking a trip to Superman's home of Metropolis. Each season of Titans has traveled to different locations in the DC Universe, including Gotham City, Titans Tower, Arkham Asylum, and Themyscira. The only major locale left to visit is Superman's "City of Tomorrow," Metropolis. A February report stated Titans was set to introduce the legendary DC villain Lex Luthor in Season 4, which would give the team another reason to travel to the city. A director of Titans has now confirmed Metropolis will be seen when the series returns on HBO Max.

Director Nick Copus shared a short video on Instagram featuring a rainy Titans shoot. In the background, a "Metropolis City Limit" sign can be seen, which Copus zooms in on to really drive home the fact that Metropolis will be seen in Titans. "Titans Pouring rain season four on the outskirts of this little town … nuff said," Copus captioned the Instagram video.

The Illuminerdi reported in February that Lex Luthor is a "surprise character" at the "beginning" of Titans Season 4. This version of Luthor is described as being "40 or older," and will reportedly be a version whose appearance "is intended to be memorable." The site was correct in its reporting of the Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, and Jinx castings, with Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Franka Potente (Claws), and Lisa Ambalavanar (The A List), respectively, playing the characters on Titans.

Of course, Lex Luthor is directly tied to one Titan team member in particular: Superboy (Joshua Orpin). Conner was created as a clone made from both Superman and Lex Luthor's DNA. Titans introduced Superboy during his escape from Cadmus, but we've never seen him face-to-face with his "father."

As for who could play Lex Luthor, that remains a mystery for now. Jon Cryer famously portrayed the villain in the Arrowverse on Supergirl. "I like the Arrowverse. I think they do a great job with it. I think Superman & Lois is fantastic. I think Doom Patrol is fantastic, and Titans is pretty great... So I want to honor Lex in the Arrowverse verse," Cryer previously said about playing Lex Luthor. "So if they've got a great arc for him on Superman & Lois, or The Flash, or Titans or whatever, I'm happy to find a way to come back and be a part of that."

What do you think about Titans traveling to Metropolis for Season 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!